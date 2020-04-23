wrestling / News
Various News: Jake Atlas Consoles Drake Maverick After Loss, Asuka Teaches How To Design, WWE Stars Play Valorant
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
– After Jake Atlas defeated Drave Maverick on last night’s episode of NXT, Atlas consoled Maverick out in the parking lot. You can see the clip below.
– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube teaching design on her computer.
– DenkOps has a new video in which Xavier Woods, Cesaro, and Adam Cole play Valorant.
