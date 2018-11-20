wrestling / News
Various News: Jake Roberts Appears on Joe Rogan Experience, Anniversary of Rock’s Survivor Series Returns
Jake Roberts made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. You can see the video below of the WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance:
– WWE posted the following in celebration of the seventh anniversary of the Rock’s return to the ring at Survivor Series 2011. The Great One teamed with John Cena to take on R-Truth and The Miz at the PPV:
Seven years ago today, @TheRock returned to electrify #SurvivorSeries in the sight of his debut. Learn more in The World of The Rock!
Order: https://t.co/oYEv1aQJbI pic.twitter.com/UJ1wriD44N
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2018