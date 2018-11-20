Quantcast

 

Various News: Jake Roberts Appears on Joe Rogan Experience, Anniversary of Rock’s Survivor Series Returns

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. You can see the video below of the WWE Hall of Famer’s appearance:

– WWE posted the following in celebration of the seventh anniversary of the Rock’s return to the ring at Survivor Series 2011. The Great One teamed with John Cena to take on R-Truth and The Miz at the PPV:

Jake Roberts, Joe Rogan, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

