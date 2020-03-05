wrestling / News
Various News: Jake Roberts Comments On His AEW Debut, Impact’s ICU Angle Set To Resolve Soon, Ethan Page Posts A New Vlog
– After his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite, Jake Roberts thanked the promotion as well as DDP.
He wrote: “1. Thanks to DDP. 2. Thanks to AEW for opportunity 3. Thanks to JAKE for not giving up on sobriety that was so hard. WOW one of the greatest moments in my life. I have searched and found so much evidence that GOD does truly love [email protected] AWE.”
– Ethan Page has posted a new vlog, which you can see below.
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling’s “ICU” angle will wrap up on the March 17 episode of the show.
