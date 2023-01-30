wrestling / News
Various News: Jake Roberts Makes Podcast Appearance, Liv Morgan Talks Her Championship Titles
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
– Jake Roberts appeared on Radio Misfits’ Minutia Men Celebrity Interview for an interview to share some stories about his career and upcoming projects which you can find below, described as:
The wrestling icon stops by to chat about his wrestling career, his struggle with sobriety, his burgeoning movie career, and his well-earned fear of snakes.
– Notsam Wrestling featured a video with Liv Morgan on their YouTube channel, detailed as:
Liv Morgan talks to Dave Lagreca and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM Busted Open about becoming Miss Money In The Bank and womens champion, beating Ronda Rousey, her WWE Documentary, finding fan support, adopting her new personality, and more, on Notsam Wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
- Cody Rhodes On the Transition From Vince McMahon In Charge To Triple H, Being a Big Fan Of The Latter
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble
- NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments