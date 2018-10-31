Quantcast

 

Various News: Jay Lethal Hits ROH Championship Milestone, Kassius Ohno Returning to EVOLVE

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jay Lethal ROH TV 2018 roh glory

– Jay Lethal has hit a new milestone as ROH World Champion. ROH noted on Twitter that Lethal has the second-most combined days as champion at 546, behind only Samoa Joe’s 645 days. Lethal’s next title defends is on November 11th against Kenny King, meaning he will hit at least 558 days.

– EVOLVE has announced that NXT’s Kassius Ohno will make his return to the company in Detroit on November 9th for EVOLVE 115. Ohno will also be at EVOLVE 116 the next night:

