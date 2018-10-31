Various News: Jay Lethal Hits ROH Championship Milestone, Kassius Ohno Returning to EVOLVE

– Jay Lethal has hit a new milestone as ROH World Champion. ROH noted on Twitter that Lethal has the second-most combined days as champion at 546, behind only Samoa Joe’s 645 days. Lethal’s next title defends is on November 11th against Kenny King, meaning he will hit at least 558 days.

Congrats to #ROH World Champion @TheLethalJay who now has the second most combined days as champion! Learn more: https://t.co/kPorRf47qE pic.twitter.com/XZPybmW26H — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 27, 2018

– EVOLVE has announced that NXT’s Kassius Ohno will make his return to the company in Detroit on November 9th for EVOLVE 115. Ohno will also be at EVOLVE 116 the next night: