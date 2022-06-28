Various News: Jay White on Why His Name Is First in This Business, ROH Merch Available, AEW Grand Slam Preview

– NJPW released a promo with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White from last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he commented on beating Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and Kazuchika Okada in a Fatal 4-Way match. Jay White noted, “So there’s not much more else for me to say is there? Other than when you talk about the greats in this business, my name better be first!”

When you talk about the greats @JayWhiteNZ says his name should be at the top of the list after last night’s #ForbiddenDoor… Order the replay on PPV NOW!#AEW #AEWxNJPW #NJPW @NJPWofAmerica @AEW pic.twitter.com/u94xSiNhyM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 28, 2022

– AEW promoted new Ring of Honor (ROH) merchandise available at ProWrestlingTees.com.

– AEW released the following preview for the recently announced return of Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam in Queens, New York: