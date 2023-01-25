– As noted, WrestleCon is holding a pop-up convention with free admission during Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio, Texas called Destination WrestleCon. WrestleCon has added one more guest to the convention with WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

The pop-up convention will be held t the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio. Here’s the latest announcement:

For real, this is the last guest we are adding to Destination WrestleCon in San Antonio 😅 Welcome JBL! @JCLayfield See everyone on Saturday, 10-2, Marriott Rivercenter, FREE admission thanks to @Highspots 🤠 pic.twitter.com/yA5sejFMjK — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 24, 2023

– Mike Bailey spoke to Tom Hannifan on Impact’s Outside the Ropes to talk about the recent Pit Fight match with Kenny King: