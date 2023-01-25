wrestling / News

Various News: JBL Added to Destination WrestleCon This Weekend, Mike Bailey Joins Outside the Ropes

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2023 Los Angeles Image Credit: WrestleCon

As noted, WrestleCon is holding a pop-up convention with free admission during Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio, Texas called Destination WrestleCon. WrestleCon has added one more guest to the convention with WWE Hall of Famer JBL.

The pop-up convention will be held t the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio. Here’s the latest announcement:

– Mike Bailey spoke to Tom Hannifan on Impact’s Outside the Ropes to talk about the recent Pit Fight match with Kenny King:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JBL, Mike Bailey, WrestleCon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading