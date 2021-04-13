wrestling
Various News: Jeff Jarrett Shares Audio Trailer and Subscription Link for New Podcast, Miz & Mrs. Highlights
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is starting a new podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, that will be part of Conrad Thompson’s podcast network. The podcast launches on May 4. Additionally, Jarrett shared an audio trailer and a subscription link to his new show on Twitter, which you can see below.
Thrilled to announce that me and @HeyHeyItsConrad are launching my podcast, My World! Starts Tuesday, May 4th…@adfreeshows
“Ain’t We Great”! #CWA#USWA#WWF#WCW#TNA#GFW#NJPW#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/nS0BjWxR7h
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) April 13, 2021
Subscribe to my podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, at this link…https://t.co/hv1UOQZq9C pic.twitter.com/JImcps3V9R
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) April 13, 2021
– WWE released some new video highlights for last night’s return of Miz & Mrs. Season 2 on USA Network:
