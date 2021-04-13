wrestling

Various News: Jeff Jarrett Shares Audio Trailer and Subscription Link for New Podcast, Miz & Mrs. Highlights

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Jarrett

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is starting a new podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, that will be part of Conrad Thompson’s podcast network. The podcast launches on May 4. Additionally, Jarrett shared an audio trailer and a subscription link to his new show on Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE released some new video highlights for last night’s return of Miz & Mrs. Season 2 on USA Network:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, Miz and Mrs., Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading