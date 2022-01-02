wrestling / News
Various News: Jerry Lawler & Andy Kaufman Moment Featured on NatGeo Show, Note on Young Rock Season 2 Filming
– The National Geographic Channel recently debuted a new episode of The 80’s Top Ten hosted by Rob Lowe featuring the top 10 “greatest water cooler moments of the ’80s.” Number 10 on the list featured the moment where Jerry Lawler slapped Andy Kaufman on NBC’s Late Night with David Letterman (via PWInsider).
– PWInsider also reports that Season 2 of Young Rock is due to finish filming in mid-February in Australia. Season 2 will debut on March on NBC.
