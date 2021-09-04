wrestling / News

Various News: Jerry Lawler Flying To Chicago To Visit Jim Ross, Xavier Woods Eats Citrus, Mia Yim Gives Her Dog A Pool Day

September 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jerry Lawler Mid-South

– In a post on Twitter, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler noted that he was traveling to Chicago to visit his friend and former co-worker Jim Ross. Ross is, of course, in the city for AEW All Out, which happens tomorrow

He wrote: “Another day, another jet! Flying to Chicago to say hi to my old buddy, @JRsBBQ

– Xavier Woods celebrated his birthday on UpUpDownDown with a video of himself eating citrus and not enjoying it.

– Mia Yim posted a video in which she takes her dog Stannis to the pool.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Lawler, Mia Yim, Xavier Woods, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading