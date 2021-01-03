wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Tony Deppen Comments on GCW Withdrawal

January 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jim Ross Goldenboy AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW Senior Advisor and broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today. He turns 69 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

As previously reported, GCW withdrew Tony Deppen from the 56 Nights event in adherence to their COVID-19 protocols. Deppen later tweeted the following comments on the withdrawal from the event:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jim Ross, Tony Deppen, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading