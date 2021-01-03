wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross Celebrates Birthday, Tony Deppen Comments on GCW Withdrawal
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW Senior Advisor and broadcaster Jim Ross celebrates his birthday today. He turns 69 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to the legendary voice of wrestling and AEW commentator – Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) pic.twitter.com/NVhXeTGOJD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2021
– As previously reported, GCW withdrew Tony Deppen from the 56 Nights event in adherence to their COVID-19 protocols. Deppen later tweeted the following comments on the withdrawal from the event:
Before anyone starts running around with whatever – I’m good. https://t.co/nHBLNhtbf7
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) January 1, 2021
