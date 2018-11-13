Quantcast

 

Various News: Jim Ross Finishing Work With NJPW on AXS TV This Week, Dolph Ziggler Set For Comedy Show

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross

– Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he is doing his final voiceover work for NJPW on AXS TV this week. You can see his post below, in which he acknowledges that his contract is up at the end of the year:

– Dolph Ziggler is hosting a DZ & Friends standup show at The Comedy Store on Thursday in Los Angeles, California. The full details are at the link in the below tweet:

