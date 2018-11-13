Various News: Jim Ross Finishing Work With NJPW on AXS TV This Week, Dolph Ziggler Set For Comedy Show

– Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he is doing his final voiceover work for NJPW on AXS TV this week. You can see his post below, in which he acknowledges that his contract is up at the end of the year:

I’m reluctantly heading to #LAX this week for my final voiceover session with @AXSTV as these 3 shows will take us to the end of the year when my contract ends. Thanks @Adamswift34 @dannyzack & the entire crew. 🙏 More Wednesday on a new.. pic.twitter.com/CwMeEEhPxu — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 13, 2018

– Dolph Ziggler is hosting a DZ & Friends standup show at The Comedy Store on Thursday in Los Angeles, California. The full details are at the link in the below tweet: