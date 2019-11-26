Various News: Jim Ross Praises Mauro Ranallo as One of the Greatest Broadcasters, The Bella Twins Reveal Their New Camouflage Line, Preview for Kane’s Autobiography

– During a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had high praise for NXT announce Mauro Ranallo. Ross stated the following on Ranallo:

“Mauro is tremendous, he’s one of the greatest broadcasters in the business.This job means a hell of a lot to me, but I’ll never be upset when someone compliments the work of Mauro Ranallo. I love Mauro, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for his work.”

Ranallo was the subject of WWE news recently, after it looks like he deleted his account following Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He also didn’t appear on Sunday’s Survivor Series broadcast. It’s speculated that some critical tweets from Corey Graves caused him to delete his account and miss the event.

– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a new vlog today on the launch of their new line of camouflage clothing. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new preview video for the new autobiography Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs. You can check out that video below. Kane’s book hits the shelves today.