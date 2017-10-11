Various News: Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler to Host Chris Jericho’s Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea, William Regal Doing a One-Man Show in November

– Chris Jericho’s “Rock & Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise in October 2018 will now feature WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross as hosts. The event will feature the ROH Sea of Honor tournament. Wrestling guests include WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley and Ricky Steamboat. Also appearing are Rey Mysterio, Raven, Konnan, Disco Inferno, Hurricane Helms, Lance Storm and Cyrus. SoCal Val will be the guest cruise director. There are also several bands and comedians set to appear.

– NXT General Manager William Regal will do only one “Audience with a Wrestling Villain” one-man show this year, and that event takes place on Saturday, November 4th in Sheffield, England.