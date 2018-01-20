Various News: Jim Ross Looking For New Platform For Podcast, Bringing Q&A Show To Philadelphia

– PWInsider reports that Jim Ross’ podcast The Ross Report has been removed from Podcastone as his deal with the platform expired several weeks ago. A new deal was not reached based on what was offered. However, Ross is the owner of the 200+ shows he recorded and is attempting to find a new platform for the show. He’s the second major wrestling departure after Chris Jericho. There had been claims that Podcastone ordered an executive to inflate download numbers to earn more money from advertisers, although founder Norm Pattiz has denied that.

– Speaking of Jim Ross, he will host his first “Slobberknocker Sessions” event on January 28 at 12 PM in Philadelphia before the Royal Rumble. It happens a the Diamond Club inside Citizens Bank Ballpark, which is in walking distance of the Wells Fargo Center. It will feature a Q&A with Ross and a book signing. A special $75 ticket includes the Q&A, a copy of the book and a signing/photo (with your camera) with Ross, but is only open to 100 fans. You can find more details here.