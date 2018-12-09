Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross Shares Photo of Fan’s Butt Tattoo of Vince McMahon, Joey Ryan Gives Injury Update

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross Jim Ross'

– Jim Ross shared a rather…interesting tattoo a fan had of Vince McMahon to his Twitter account. You can see the pic below of the fan’s WWE tattoo, which includes McMahon’s face on his left buttcheek:

– Joey Ryan took to Twitter himself, to give an update on the status of his injury. Ryan underwent surgery in November to fix an acute tear in his pectoral muscle:

article topics :

Jim Ross, Joey Ryan, Vince McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading