wrestling / News
Various News: Jim Ross Shares Photo of Fan’s Butt Tattoo of Vince McMahon, Joey Ryan Gives Injury Update
– Jim Ross shared a rather…interesting tattoo a fan had of Vince McMahon to his Twitter account. You can see the pic below of the fan’s WWE tattoo, which includes McMahon’s face on his left buttcheek:
Check this tattoo that a fan showed @JerryLawler & me Saturday @Hilarities
@AmazingDedication pic.twitter.com/KCdiU0x2PU
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 9, 2018
– Joey Ryan took to Twitter himself, to give an update on the status of his injury. Ryan underwent surgery in November to fix an acute tear in his pectoral muscle:
Although my doctor recommended surgery, the specialist she sent me to says he sees little benefit to me having the surgery. He’s starting me on physical therapy and says if I respond well, I could be back wrestling a full schedule sooner than expected. 🙏
[✍️ by @McKnut_45] pic.twitter.com/0RXKEPGjvR
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) December 10, 2018