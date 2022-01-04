Various News: Jimmy Hart Set for ISPW Show, Video of Renee Paquette Chatting With Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux

– 80s Wrestling Con has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will be appearing at the ISPW New Year’s Revenge show on Friday, January 14 in Totowa, New Jersey. Here’s the full announcement:

JIMMY HART APPEARING IN-RING AT ISPW NEW YEARS REVENGE NEXT FRIDAY IN TOTOWA, NJ; MATT SYDAL CHALLENGING FOR TITLE

WWE Hall of Famer “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart will be appearing at ISPW New Years Revenge next Friday, January 14th at the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ. Jimmy will be appearing on The Winners Circle hosted by “The Winner” Andy Vineberg, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff. Jimmy will also be taking part in a pre-show Meet & Greet that starts at 6PM.

The main event will feature ISPW World Heavyweight Champion “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (formerly ECW’s Danny Doring) with his manager former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven defending the title against former WWE NXT Star Bull James.

AEW Star Matt Sydal will be making a super rare New Jersey appearance when he challenges Nikos Rikos for the ISPW Tri-State Championship.

The Notorious Mimi, hot off her recent WWE try-out will challenge Vicious Vicki for the ISPW Women’s Title.

In other action: Crowbar vs. Shawn Donavan, Triple Threat Match to Crown ISPW Tag Team Champions when The Now takes on The Winners Club (King Kaluha & Michael Mars) and LSG & Cheeseburger, HC Loc vs. Traxx, and Justin Corino vs. Rick Recon.

Busted Open Radio’s David LaGreca will be making a special guest appearance at ISPW New Years Revenge.

FOR TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ispw-championship-wrestling-new-years-revenge-tickets-220809004677