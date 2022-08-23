Various News: Jimmy Korderas Critiques Opening for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Jeff Jarrett on His Time in AAA

– In a new Reffin Rant video he posted on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued last night’s episode of Raw and how WWE opened the show. According to Korderas, the brawl between Rollins and Riddle had the affect of killing the heat for Trish Stratus appearing in front of her hometown crowd. Korderas stated the following on last night’s edition of WWE Raw:

“It’s always said how you start a show is just as important as how you end it. Last night, I thought on Raw they could’ve started it a little differently. … Look, I get it, starting off hot. The brawl at gorilla between Seth Rollins and Riddle, you know, fighting into the crowd, blah, blah, blah. And then from there, after they break that up, you get the introduction of Trish Stratus, the hometown girl, the Hall of Famer, coming out to address the crowd, and it didn’t get the pop that it should have got. Maybe they should have thought of doing it a little differently. Maybe they should have opened the show with the Trish Stratus music, with that laugh, and then maybe it would have got that crowd to pop huge for her because it is the hometown girl, and she is a Hall of Famer, and she is that over. I think starting off with the brawl kind killed the crowd for the Trish Stratus return. I think they could have reversed that a little.”

In today's #ReffinRant did the returning HOFer get the reception expected for her return to TV? 🤔#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/Z8dYnSiXnr — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) August 23, 2022

