Various News: Jinny of NXT UK Wins PROGRESS Women’s Title, AAA TripleMania Regia Streaming Online, Top 10 WWE Debuts of the Decade

– Jinny of the NXT UK roster is the new PROGRESS Wrestling women’s champion. She won the title for the second time at today’s Progress Chapter 99 event in England after beating Meiko Satomura. Satomura later commented on the loss to Jinny on Twitter. You can check out some live event photos from the match that were posted on Twitter and Satomura’s reaction to the match below.

Yes @JinnyCouture captures the @ThisIs_Progress world woman’s title. I have been there every time she has won the title in PROGRESS so super happy for her. #YassQueen @satomurameiko has been an superb champion hope she comes back to PROGRESS. #Chapter99 pic.twitter.com/S6qnpBWZ2x — Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) December 15, 2019

Thank you very much in the show!

I was upset when I lost.

It ’s been a while since I ’ve been so excited.

Jinny who made me serious.

Find next chance.#chapter99 @ThisIs_Progress https://t.co/3c4PPeEr8j — 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) December 15, 2019

– AAA is presenting a livestream today for its past Dec. 1 event, TripleMania Regia, on YouTube today. You can check out the official AAA livestream below. The event was held in Monterrey, Mexico.

– WWE released a new top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 WWE Debuts of the Decade. You can check out that video below.