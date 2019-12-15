wrestling / News

Various News: Jinny of NXT UK Wins PROGRESS Women’s Title, AAA TripleMania Regia Streaming Online, Top 10 WWE Debuts of the Decade

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Jinny of the NXT UK roster is the new PROGRESS Wrestling women’s champion. She won the title for the second time at today’s Progress Chapter 99 event in England after beating Meiko Satomura. Satomura later commented on the loss to Jinny on Twitter. You can check out some live event photos from the match that were posted on Twitter and Satomura’s reaction to the match below.

– AAA is presenting a livestream today for its past Dec. 1 event, TripleMania Regia, on YouTube today. You can check out the official AAA livestream below. The event was held in Monterrey, Mexico.

– WWE released a new top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 WWE Debuts of the Decade. You can check out that video below.

