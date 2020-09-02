Various News: Joe Gacy Sets Last Match Before WWE, AJ Gray vs. Mance Warner Added To GCW Show, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– ICW has announced that Joe Gacy’s final match before going to WWE will be against Tony Deppen at No Holds Barred Vol. 6. The event happens in Millville, New Jersey on September 11.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 ONE LAST FIGHT BEFORE THE “NEXT STEP” 👊

JOE GACY vs TONY DEPPEN FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6 Tickets are SOLD OUT! Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/dq3ElFollj — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 1, 2020

– GCW has announced a match between AJ Gray and Mance Warner for Sunday’s ‘Bring Em Out’ event.

*9/6 INDY UPDATE* Just Added AJ GRAY

vs

MANCE WARNER Plus

JANELA/EFFY

ACH/BLAKE

RSP/JUSTICE

ZAYNE/CARTER

DICKINSON/COLON

DEPPEN/TANKMAN This event is *SOLD OUT* Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/AzNUh0ZUm2 BRING EM OUT

Sun 9/6 – 430pm

WRSP – Indianapolis More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2fP50piOsq — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 1, 2020

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling: