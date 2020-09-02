wrestling / News

Various News: Joe Gacy Sets Last Match Before WWE, AJ Gray vs. Mance Warner Added To GCW Show, Impact Wrestling Highlights

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Gacy

– ICW has announced that Joe Gacy’s final match before going to WWE will be against Tony Deppen at No Holds Barred Vol. 6. The event happens in Millville, New Jersey on September 11.

– GCW has announced a match between AJ Gray and Mance Warner for Sunday’s ‘Bring Em Out’ event.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

