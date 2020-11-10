wrestling / News

Various News: Joe Hendry Breaks Down Jonathan Gresham’s Pure Championship Win, Newest Edition Of ROH Week By Week

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
ROH Pure Title Tournament

– In the newest Technique Tuesdays video from Ring of Honor, Joe Hendry breaks down the moves and maneuvers that helped Jonathan Gresham win the Pure Tournament. You can watch the video below.

– Ring of Honor has also released its newest ROH Week by Week, which features host Quinn McKay being attacked by The Allure.

