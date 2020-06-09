wrestling / News
Various News: Joe Hendry on Latest Episode of Dalton’s Castle, Taynari Conti Turns 25
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH released a new Dalton’s Castle video, featuring Joe Hendry. You can check out that video below.
– Former NXT Superstar Taynara Conti celebrates her birthday today. She turns 25 years old. As noted, Conti was released by WWE last April.
