Various News: Joe Hendry on Latest Episode of Dalton’s Castle, Taynari Conti Turns 25

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joe Hendry

ROH released a new Dalton’s Castle video, featuring Joe Hendry. You can check out that video below.

– Former NXT Superstar Taynara Conti celebrates her birthday today. She turns 25 years old. As noted, Conti was released by WWE last April.

