Various News: Joe Hendry Proud of ROH Run, WWE Thanks Fans For 50 Million Youtube Subs, AEW Asks Fans How They’d Book AEW Dark

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry

– In a post on Twitter, Joe Hendry said that he was proud of how far he’s come in Ring of Honor so far.

He wrote: “Last night I didn’t win the title.

Tonight, however I pinned former world champion Matt Taven.

Slowly but surely, The Presitigious One is climbing the ladder here at @ringofhonor.

– WWE has posted a video thanking their fans for the recent milestone of 50 million subscribers on Youtube.

– AEW is asking fans what matches they want to see on AEW Dark:

