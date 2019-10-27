wrestling / News
Various News: Joe Hendry Proud of ROH Run, WWE Thanks Fans For 50 Million Youtube Subs, AEW Asks Fans How They’d Book AEW Dark
– In a post on Twitter, Joe Hendry said that he was proud of how far he’s come in Ring of Honor so far.
He wrote: “Last night I didn’t win the title.
Tonight, however I pinned former world champion Matt Taven.
Slowly but surely, The Presitigious One is climbing the ladder here at @ringofhonor.”
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 26, 2019
– WWE has posted a video thanking their fans for the recent milestone of 50 million subscribers on Youtube.
– AEW is asking fans what matches they want to see on AEW Dark:
Fantasy Booking Time
Let’s say our EVPs randomly approached u & said “I need someone to book 5 #AEW Dark matches”
What matches would u book & what stipulations would u give those 5 matches?
Watch AEW Dark every Tuesday 7/6c on our YouTube Channel – https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 26, 2019
