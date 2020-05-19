Various News: Joe Hendry vs. Slex Donut Eating Contest, Sanada Reveals His Best Finish, Full Undertaker vs. Edge Match Video

– ROH released a new video where Joe Hendry faces Slex in a donut eating contest. That video is available below.

– NJPW released a new video where Sanada discussed the best finish of his career. That video can be viewed in the player below.

Also for NJPW, you can check out a free match video featuring Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado.

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Undertaker vs. Edge from Judgement Day 2008. You can watch the full match below.