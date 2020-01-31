wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela Announced For March GCW Event, Card for GCW Live Fast Die Young, 26 Facts About Edge

January 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Fyter Fest Joey Janela

– Joey Janela has been announced for GCW’s event on March 12 in Philadelphia.

– Speaking of GCW, here’s the card for their event “Live Fast, Die Young” on February 3 in Tokyo:

– WWE has released a new video looking at twenty-six facts about Edge, who made his return to the company at the Royal Rumble.

