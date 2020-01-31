wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Janela Announced For March GCW Event, Card for GCW Live Fast Die Young, 26 Facts About Edge
January 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Joey Janela has been announced for GCW’s event on March 12 in Philadelphia.
– Speaking of GCW, here’s the card for their event “Live Fast, Die Young” on February 3 in Tokyo:
*February 3rd in Tokyo!*
"Live Fast, Die Young"
生きざま死にざま
2/3/20
DICKINSON v OKABAYASHI
HAVOC/TREMONT/KODAKA
vs
SAKUDA/LLOYD/PARKER
ALEX COLON
vs
VIOLENTO JACK
MASASHI TAKEDA
vs
ORIN VEIDT
SHLAK
vs
JUSTICE
SUGIURA/SASAKI
vs
KTB/KIKUTARO
🇺🇸🇯🇵@FiteTV details SOON pic.twitter.com/3x7ARAtKhT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 31, 2020
– WWE has released a new video looking at twenty-six facts about Edge, who made his return to the company at the Royal Rumble.