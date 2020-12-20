wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela Jokes About WWE’s Trademark Filing For The Collective, Baron Corbin Watches Tiger Woods Play Golf, Tickets For Final Dynamite Of the Year Go On Sale Monday

December 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we reported earlier today, WWE filed a trademark for ‘The Collective’, the term used for the series of shows normally run by GCW during Wrestlemania weekend. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale didn’t seem worried, and neither does Joey Janela, who posted a joke about it on Twitter.

– Baron Corbin noted on Twitter that he recently got to see Tiger Woods and his son play golf.

– Tickets for the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite go on sale this Monday.

