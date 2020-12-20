wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Janela Jokes About WWE’s Trademark Filing For The Collective, Baron Corbin Watches Tiger Woods Play Golf, Tickets For Final Dynamite Of the Year Go On Sale Monday
– As we reported earlier today, WWE filed a trademark for ‘The Collective’, the term used for the series of shows normally run by GCW during Wrestlemania weekend. GCW owner Brett Lauderdale didn’t seem worried, and neither does Joey Janela, who posted a joke about it on Twitter.
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 19, 2020
– Baron Corbin noted on Twitter that he recently got to see Tiger Woods and his son play golf.
Just watching @TigerWoods and his son play a little golf. #wwe #pga @WWE @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/XlK4Q18Q2n
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 19, 2020
– Tickets for the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite go on sale this Monday.
It's your last chance to see #AEW LIVE in 2020. Wed. 12/30 @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL #AEWDynamite.
Tickets go on-sale this Monday, Dec 21 at 10am EST.
Visit https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full event details and safety guidelines pic.twitter.com/nWE1arHWkH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2020
