Various News: Joey Janela Returning For GCW Homecoming, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, WWE Stock Update

– Joey Janela has announced that he will return with an open challenge for GCW Homecoming weekend on July 25-26.

He wrote: “You can’t have a @GCWrestling_ Homecoming, without The Bad Boy!!!! Open challenge?!?”

– WWE stock opened at $45.55 per share this morning.

