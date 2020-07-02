wrestling / News

Various News: Joey Janela Returning For GCW Homecoming, Highlights From AEW Dynamite, WWE Stock Update

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela GCW Homecoming

– Joey Janela has announced that he will return with an open challenge for GCW Homecoming weekend on July 25-26.

He wrote: “You can’t have a @GCWrestling_ Homecoming, without The Bad Boy!!!! Open challenge?!?

– WWE stock opened at $45.55 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

