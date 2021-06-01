Various News: Joey Janela Withdrawing From June GCW Events Due to Injury, ROH TV Highlights

– Wrestler Joey Janela announced on his Twitter account this week that he will have to with draw from his scheduled GCW dates for June due to an injury and not being medically cleared to compete. He was previously scheduled to face Ninja Mack for GCW’s upcoming event on Sunday.

Janela noted in his announcement he does plan to still be appearing at Sunday’s GCW event to do commentary work in Atlantic City and the Tournament of Survival. You can see the video with his announcement below.

Regarding my June matches for @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/L7J2jtZXqf — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 31, 2021

