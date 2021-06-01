wrestling / News
Various News: Joey Janela Withdrawing From June GCW Events Due to Injury, ROH TV Highlights
June 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Wrestler Joey Janela announced on his Twitter account this week that he will have to with draw from his scheduled GCW dates for June due to an injury and not being medically cleared to compete. He was previously scheduled to face Ninja Mack for GCW’s upcoming event on Sunday.
Janela noted in his announcement he does plan to still be appearing at Sunday’s GCW event to do commentary work in Atlantic City and the Tournament of Survival. You can see the video with his announcement below.
Regarding my June matches for @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/L7J2jtZXqf
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 31, 2021
– Here are some of the latest weekly ROH TV highlights:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Discusses Putting Together Creative Plans For Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Details On What Happened After AEW Double or Nothing Went Off The Air
- Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident
- The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing