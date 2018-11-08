Various News: Joey Ryan Announces Injury at MLW Taping, ROH Global Wars Dark Match

– Joey Ryan announced during MWL’s Fusion taping on Thursday night that he suffered a torn pectoral muscles earlier this week. Wrestling Inc reports that Ryan made reference to Triple H suffering the same injury at WWE Crown Jewel, joking, “That seems to be going around a bit.”

Ryan said he thinks he’ll need surgery and doesn’t know how long he’ll be out of the ring. The full results from the taping will be up soon.

– PWInsider reports that Ryan Nova, Eli Isom and Cheeseburger defeated Anthony Greene, Brad Johnson and a Brad Hollister in a dark match before ROH’s Global Wars event on Thursday night. The site also noted that the crowd was around 800 people.