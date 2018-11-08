Quantcast

 

Various News: Joey Ryan Announces Injury at MLW Taping, ROH Global Wars Dark Match

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Joey Ryan announced during MWL’s Fusion taping on Thursday night that he suffered a torn pectoral muscles earlier this week. Wrestling Inc reports that Ryan made reference to Triple H suffering the same injury at WWE Crown Jewel, joking, “That seems to be going around a bit.”

Ryan said he thinks he’ll need surgery and doesn’t know how long he’ll be out of the ring. The full results from the taping will be up soon.

PWInsider reports that Ryan Nova, Eli Isom and Cheeseburger defeated Anthony Greene, Brad Johnson and a Brad Hollister in a dark match before ROH’s Global Wars event on Thursday night. The site also noted that the crowd was around 800 people.

