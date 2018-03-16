wrestling / News
Various News: John Cena Appearing on Ellen Next Week, Finn Balor Gives Irish Boxer a Gift, Dixie Carter Posts Pic of Reunion With TNA Employees
– John Cena will appear on Ellen next Friday.
– Finn Balor surprised Irish boxer Mick Conlan yesterday at Madison Square Garden with the gift of a WWE Universal Championship replica.
– Impact Wrestling minority owner (still owns a piece of the company, but is not involved in the daily operations) Dixie Carter posted the following photo of a reunion of former TNA employees last night in Nashville, TN
What a fun night seeing these amazingly talented people who helped build TNA Impact Wrestling. Wish everyone could have been there and we had also taken the pic while more people were there. It was an honor (and blast) to work with this crew. @impactwrestling #wrestling #tna #impactwrestling #greattimes #talent