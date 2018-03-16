 

Various News: John Cena Appearing on Ellen Next Week, Finn Balor Gives Irish Boxer a Gift, Dixie Carter Posts Pic of Reunion With TNA Employees

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– John Cena will appear on Ellen next Friday.

– Finn Balor surprised Irish boxer Mick Conlan yesterday at Madison Square Garden with the gift of a WWE Universal Championship replica.

– Impact Wrestling minority owner (still owns a piece of the company, but is not involved in the daily operations) Dixie Carter posted the following photo of a reunion of former TNA employees last night in Nashville, TN

