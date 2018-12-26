Various News: John Cena Makes Return at Madison Square Garden Show, Reality of Wrestling Getting Tag Team Titles

– John Cena made his return to the ring at Wednesday’s Madison Square Garden live event. You can see pics and video of Cena’s return, which saw him face and defeat Baron Corbin in a singles match:

Vince McMahon then introduces Baron Corbin’s opponent: a man with more Madison Square Garden moments than Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, and Stone Cold combined… #WWEMSG #brunoisturningoverinhisgrave pic.twitter.com/wOs5Zoafa8 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2018

Vince introduced John Cena as Corbin’s opponent to by far the biggest reaction of the night. And he’s got the hair! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/ZORh4e6skC — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) December 27, 2018

@JohnCena is BACK in the ring here at #WWEMSG and he brought a good luck charm from his friend @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/j6uk8mG9hZ — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2018

– Booker T noted on Twitter that he is designing new Tag Team Championship titles for his Reality of Wrestling promotion and wanted ideas on the design from fans: