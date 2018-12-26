Quantcast

 

Various News: John Cena Makes Return at Madison Square Garden Show, Reality of Wrestling Getting Tag Team Titles

December 26, 2018
– John Cena made his return to the ring at Wednesday’s Madison Square Garden live event. You can see pics and video of Cena’s return, which saw him face and defeat Baron Corbin in a singles match:

– Booker T noted on Twitter that he is designing new Tag Team Championship titles for his Reality of Wrestling promotion and wanted ideas on the design from fans:

