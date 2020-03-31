wrestling / News

Various News: John Cena Set For This Week’s Smackdown, GCW Polls Fans On Original Content, Trailer For Total Bellas Season Five

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena Bray Wyatt Smackdown

– WWE has announced that John Cena will appear on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. He will respond to Bray Wyatt’s challenge for Cena to face The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match at Wrestlemania.

– Game Changer Wrestling has posted a new poll asking fans what they should do for original content with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic preventing in-ring shows. The options include alternate commentary, themed shoot interviews, roundtable discussions and ‘other’.

– WWE has debuted the trailer for season five of Total Bellas:

