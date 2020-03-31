Various News: John Cena Set For This Week’s Smackdown, GCW Polls Fans On Original Content, Trailer For Total Bellas Season Five

– WWE has announced that John Cena will appear on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. He will respond to Bray Wyatt’s challenge for Cena to face The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match at Wrestlemania.

– Game Changer Wrestling has posted a new poll asking fans what they should do for original content with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic preventing in-ring shows. The options include alternate commentary, themed shoot interviews, roundtable discussions and ‘other’.

We will be recording some special original content this week w/ our friends at @indiewrestling – Ft:@thekingnickgage@JANELABABY@TheJimmyLLoyd@Lauderdale11

+ more special guests What would you be most interested in seeing/watching? — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 30, 2020

– WWE has debuted the trailer for season five of Total Bellas: