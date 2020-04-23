wrestling / News
Various News: John Cena Turns 43 Years Old Today, Ethan Page Plays Word Association, ROH Streaming Match Tonight
– John Cena turns 43 years old today. Other wrestling birthdays include Dominik Dijakovic (33), Moose (36), Britt Baker (29), Tony Atlas (66) and Jessie Godderz (34). Today would have been the 59th birthday of Terry ‘Bam Bam’ Gordy.
– Ethan Page has posted a new video to Twitter in which he plays word association with Josh Mathews.
– ROH will stream a match between the Kingdom (Adam Cole, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) and Bullet Club (AJ Styles & The Young Bucks) from the 2015 edition of War of the Worlds on Youtube tonight at 9 PM ET.
