Various News: John Morrison Hangs Out With Scorpio Sky, Chris Jericho Hypes Match With Orange Cassidy, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
July 4, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW’s Scorpio Sky posted a message to Twitter showing that he was hanging out with WWE’s John Morrison on a boat.
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) July 4, 2020
– In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho hyped his match with Orange Cassidy for night two of Fyter Fest this Wednesday.
He wrote: “Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on @aewontnt ! It’s one of my favorite and best matches I’ve had in @allelitewrestling…doncha dare miss it!”
– WWE has posted a new video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
