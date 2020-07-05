wrestling / News

Various News: John Morrison Hangs Out With Scorpio Sky, Chris Jericho Hypes Match With Orange Cassidy, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

July 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scorpio Sky AEW All Out

– AEW’s Scorpio Sky posted a message to Twitter showing that he was hanging out with WWE’s John Morrison on a boat.

– In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho hyped his match with Orange Cassidy for night two of Fyter Fest this Wednesday.

He wrote: “Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on @aewontnt ! It’s one of my favorite and best matches I’ve had in @allelitewrestling…doncha dare miss it!

– WWE has posted a new video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, John Morrison, Scorpio Sky, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading