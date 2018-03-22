 

Various News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Being Denied Entry into Full Sail, Rey Fenix Added to All In

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter commenting on his unsuccessful attempt to get back into Full Sail University last night after security dragged him on NXT. Gargano posted:

– Rey Fenix has announced that he has been added to the “All In” event on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. The event is being put on by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks; also set for the show are Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Tessa Blanchard.

