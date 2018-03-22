Various News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Being Denied Entry into Full Sail, Rey Fenix Added to All In

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter commenting on his unsuccessful attempt to get back into Full Sail University last night after security dragged him on NXT. Gargano posted:

Security really needs to calm down. My Wife still works in that building. I was just trying to pop back in and say "Hey!" real quick. That's all… 🙂 https://t.co/HQltI41Dbu — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 22, 2018

– Rey Fenix has announced that he has been added to the “All In” event on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois. The event is being put on by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks; also set for the show are Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and Tessa Blanchard.