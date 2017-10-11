Various News: Johnny Gargano Prepared For Almas at NXT, Cornette to Address Penis Story Tomorrow

– Johnny Gargano discussed his rematch against Andrade “Cien” Almas at tonight’s NXT. WWE posted video of Gargano discussing the match, which is a rematch from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III where Almas won after Zelina Vega interfered. Gargano said he’ll never forget about what happened at Takeover, but said it’s not a bad thing as it prepared him for tonight. Gargano added that Vega’s mind games won’t work on him tonight and he’s going to prove why the world calls him Johnny Wrestling:

– Jim Cornette posted to Twitter, saying that he would address a story of him showing his genitals to the crowd at a Bruce Prichard stage show over the weekend: