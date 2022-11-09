wrestling / News
Various News: Johnny Gargano Shares Photo With Meme Potential, LA Knight Tweets Emoji Response to WM 39 Match Idea, Ric Flair on His Upcoming Comic Book
– WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shared a still from his segment on Monday Night Raw, noting that it has “some serious meme potential.” AEW star Swerve Strickland also responded. You can view that exchange below:
Some serious meme potential here.
What's on the tron?!
CREDIT: @_denisesalcedo pic.twitter.com/5yIgBUsSQV
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 8, 2022
This a dangerous game you're playing Johnny….
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) November 8, 2022
– WWE Superstar LA Knight tweeted the following response to a proposed WrestleMania 39 match idea featuring him versus John Cena:
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) November 9, 2022
– During his podcast, Ric Flair revealed he has a new comic book title in the works: