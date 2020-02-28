wrestling / News
Various News: Johnny Gargano Talks About His Wedding on After the Bell, New Talent Set For Bloodsport III
– WWE posted a clip of Johnny Gargano appearing on this week’s After the Bell discussing his and Candice LeRae’s wedding. Gargano talked about how the two got married at Disneyland and whose decision that was:
A wedding at @Disneyland with @WrestleMania-worthy entrances?@JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae did just that, and you can hear the full story on @AfterTheBellWWE with @WWEGraves!
🎧 #AfterTheBell: https://t.co/zzAW52Own6 pic.twitter.com/yHD52506zu
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
– Josh Barnett has announced that Calder McColl and Heddi Karaui are set to compete at Bloodsport III. The show takes place on April 2nd in Ybor City, Florida during WrestleMania week:
Two international athletes who believe in the luck they can make with their fists enter into the fray.
Scotland's own Calder McColl is mon' then for a fight.
France's Heddi Karaui w/his Greco and Catch Wrestling background is down to scrap as well.@calder_mccoll @HeddiFrench pic.twitter.com/d53cJb0fLu
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 28, 2020
