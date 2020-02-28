wrestling / News

Various News: Johnny Gargano Talks About His Wedding on After the Bell, New Talent Set For Bloodsport III

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– WWE posted a clip of Johnny Gargano appearing on this week’s After the Bell discussing his and Candice LeRae’s wedding. Gargano talked about how the two got married at Disneyland and whose decision that was:

– Josh Barnett has announced that Calder McColl and Heddi Karaui are set to compete at Bloodsport III. The show takes place on April 2nd in Ybor City, Florida during WrestleMania week:

