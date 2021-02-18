Various News: Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Take a Relationship Quiz, MSK Shirt Released, Lacey Evans on American Brain & Brawn

– During her Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette and husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, took a relationship quiz to determine how well they know each other. You can check out a video of them taking the quiz below.

– WWE Shop has a new T-shirt available for 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK.

– A new episode of Lacey Evans’ show, American Brain & Brawn has been released: