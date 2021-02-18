wrestling / News
Various News: Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Take a Relationship Quiz, MSK Shirt Released, Lacey Evans on American Brain & Brawn
February 18, 2021 | Posted by
– During her Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette and husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, took a relationship quiz to determine how well they know each other. You can check out a video of them taking the quiz below.
– WWE Shop has a new T-shirt available for 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners MSK.
– A new episode of Lacey Evans’ show, American Brain & Brawn has been released:
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match
- Kyle O’Reilly Stretchered Out After Tonight’s NXT, Reportedly Done As Part of Storyline
- Drew McIntyre Reacts to Kenny Omega Being Called ‘WWE Champion’ On AEW Dynamite
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme