Various News: Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance at GCW Show, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– Fightful reports that AEW and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared at last night’s GCW & Black Label Pro’s joint event, Pro 4 Cups Stuffed. Moxley interrupted a promo by Nick Gage, who he is scheduled to face at GCW Fight Club in a Title vs. Career Match.
GCW Fight Club is scheduled for October 8. You can check out some photos of Jon Moxley at last night’s event below:
– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s a reminder on tonight’s lineup:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Fred Yehi
* John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali
* Jake Something vs. Eddie Kingston
