Various News: Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance at GCW Show, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

– Fightful reports that AEW and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley appeared at last night’s GCW & Black Label Pro’s joint event, Pro 4 Cups Stuffed. Moxley interrupted a promo by Nick Gage, who he is scheduled to face at GCW Fight Club in a Title vs. Career Match.

GCW Fight Club is scheduled for October 8. You can check out some photos of Jon Moxley at last night’s event below:

MOX just showed up to interrupt Nick Gage's promo!#GCWBLP4CUPS pic.twitter.com/ayzTsu3JBn — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) September 3, 2022

– A new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s a reminder on tonight’s lineup:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Fred Yehi

* John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali

* Jake Something vs. Eddie Kingston