Various News: Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette Attend NHL Playoff Game, CM Punk Comments, More Shows Added to WWE Network on Peacock

– AEW star Jon Moxley and wife Renee Paquette were at the Las Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche NHL Playoff game last night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The official Twitter account for the Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance, tweeted a photo with him, Moxley, and Paquette, which you can see below.

Former WWE Superstar and noted hockey fan CM Punk also commented on the photo with Chance and Jon Moxley & Paquette, writing on Twitter, “You’re a good salamander, Chance.”

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following content to its WWE library:

* 2017 NXT: Secret to Sensation countdown documentary

* 2014’s WWE Network Journey to WrestleMania 30: Daniel Bryan documentary

* 2015’s NXT All-Star Panel