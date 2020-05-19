wrestling / News
Various News: Jon Moxley Set for Live Q&A Session, Kip Sabian Turns 28, WWE Stock Update
– AEW World champion Jon Moxley will be taking part in a live Q&A session later today on the Bleacher Report Live Instagram account. The Q&A begins at 1:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.
The @AEWrestling World Champion is taking your questions 👏
Join us later on our Instagram @brlive pic.twitter.com/0fH5OIGjkR
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 19, 2020
– AEW wrestler Kip Sabian celebrates his birthday today. He turns 28 years old. Jimmy Havoc wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday @TheKipSabian. You normally look happier than this. I love you x pic.twitter.com/xopNuC1Zb6
— Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) May 19, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $43.56 per share. Since that time, the stock has gone up 1.45 percent to $44.20 per share as of writing this.
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It