Various News: Jon Moxley Set for Live Q&A Session, Kip Sabian Turns 28, WWE Stock Update

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley Fan Q&A

– AEW World champion Jon Moxley will be taking part in a live Q&A session later today on the Bleacher Report Live Instagram account. The Q&A begins at 1:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below.

– AEW wrestler Kip Sabian celebrates his birthday today. He turns 28 years old. Jimmy Havoc wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today at $43.56 per share. Since that time, the stock has gone up 1.45 percent to $44.20 per share as of writing this.

