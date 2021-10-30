Various News: Jon Moxley vs. Jimmy Jacobs Happening Tonight, AEW Rampage Highlights, Tony Nese Set For Independent Appearance

– Pro Wrestling Revolver will run their event Tales From the Ring 4 from Clive, Iowa on FITE TV, featuring Jon Moxley vs. Jimmy Jacobs. The lineup includes:

* Jimmy Jacobs vs. Jon Moxley

* Ladder Match to determine new PWR Champion: Manscout Jake Manning vs. Rich Swann vs. JT Dunn vs. Trey Miguel

* To Determine New PWR Tag Team Champions: The American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix)

* Four Corners Of Pain Death Match: Jake Crist vs. Alex Colon

* To Determine first PWR Remix Champion: Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne

* Six Way Scramble Match: Sam Beale vs. Madman Fulton vs. Warhorse vs. JJ Garrett vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Ninja Mack

Singles Match

* Danhausen vs. Everett Connors

* Jessicka Havok vs. Charli Evans vs. Billie Starkz

* Matt Rehwoldt vs. Anthony Greene

– Here are highlights from AEW Rampage last night:

– Tony Nese will appear for New York Wrestling Connection tonight at the NYWC Sportatorium in Deer Park, Long Island. Nese will team with Apollyon and King Mega against Brandon Watts, Willow Nightingale and Rex Lawless. This will be the first time in five years Nese wrestled in the building, where he started his training.