Various News: Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Set For Northeast Wrestling Show, Charlotte Flair Drives Coca-Cola 600 Pace Car

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Dean Ambrose

– Jon Moxley is set to face off with Pentagon Jr. in August for Northeast Wrestling. Following Moxley’s debut at AEW Double or Nothing, the former WWE star was announced to be facing Pentagon at NEW’s August 16th Prison Break show:

– Charlotte Flair drove the pace car for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday:

Charlotte Flair, Jon Moxley, Northeast Wrestling, Pentagon Jr

