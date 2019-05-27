wrestling / News
Various News: Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Set For Northeast Wrestling Show, Charlotte Flair Drives Coca-Cola 600 Pace Car
– Jon Moxley is set to face off with Pentagon Jr. in August for Northeast Wrestling. Following Moxley’s debut at AEW Double or Nothing, the former WWE star was announced to be facing Pentagon at NEW’s August 16th Prison Break show:
Aug 16th Poughkeepsie NY @newwrestling1 @MidHudsonCC @JonMoxley @PENTAELZEROM @dustinrhodes @JerryLawler @ReneeYoungWWE @Hale_Collins @thejtdunn @ReyFenixMx 🔥 #MustSee pic.twitter.com/OrpxPua0l7
— Steve Credo (@Credo) May 26, 2019
– Charlotte Flair drove the pace car for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday:
It's a homecoming for the Queen of the WWE…tonight at 6, we chat with the 9-time WWE champion Charlotte Flair as she'll bring the Coca-Cola 600 to Green as the driver of the pace car. #wral pic.twitter.com/4P9KLzg497
— Jared Fialko (@JFiWRAL) May 26, 2019
I had to make sure it was an automatic…… 🏁 #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/SlnUCMyZfC
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 26, 2019
