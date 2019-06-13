wrestling / News
Various News: Jon Moxley’s NJPW Dominion Video Continues to Soar, Alicia Atout Interviews Stars at Double or Nothing
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley’s video following his match at NJPW Dominion continues to do stellar business for the company’s YouTube channel. The video, which you can see below, has 3.338 million views as of this writing. The next-closest video on the NJPW channel is a “Bullet Club Betrayals” video from eight months ago (959,817 views) on the English channel and Testuya Naito’s entrance theme from January 2018 (1,213,733 views) on the Japanese channel.
– Alicia Atout posted the following video with more interviews from Double or Nothing including Kylie Rae, Jimmy Havoc, Sonny Kiss, Aja Kong, Jack Evans, and Michael Nakazawa:
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Age Is To Blame For The Undertaker vs. Goldberg Problems At Super Showdown
- Bruce Prichard Defends Booking of AJ Styles & Dixie Carter Affair Storyline, Explains Why It Ended in the Middle
- Trish Stratus Recalls Backstage Argument With John Morrison Over WrestleMania 27 ‘Cold Shoulder’, How It Impacted Her Relationship with Melina
- WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host
- John Cena Says He’s Had Accidental Erections When Wrestling, Discusses If He’d Ever Leave WWE