Various News: Jon Moxley’s NJPW Dominion Video Continues to Soar, Alicia Atout Interviews Stars at Double or Nothing

– Jon Moxley’s video following his match at NJPW Dominion continues to do stellar business for the company’s YouTube channel. The video, which you can see below, has 3.338 million views as of this writing. The next-closest video on the NJPW channel is a “Bullet Club Betrayals” video from eight months ago (959,817 views) on the English channel and Testuya Naito’s entrance theme from January 2018 (1,213,733 views) on the Japanese channel.

– Alicia Atout posted the following video with more interviews from Double or Nothing including Kylie Rae, Jimmy Havoc, Sonny Kiss, Aja Kong, Jack Evans, and Michael Nakazawa: