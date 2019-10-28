Various News: Jordan Devlin Leaves OTT Wrestling, Highlights of John Cena on The Tonight Show, Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings

– Over the Top Wrestling has announced that former OTT champion Jordan Devlin has left the promotion. Devlin has been a regular for WWE’s NXT UK brand. The decision was said to be mutual and happened after Devlin lost his belt to David Starr at the OTT Fifth Anniversary event.

The announcement reads: “After lengthy discussions overnight with Jordan Devlin it’s been mutually decided that he and OTT will part ways effective immediately. OTT Management worked hard to find solutions, how ever ultimately we respect Devlin’s decision at this time and would like to think him for his remarkable contribution to this company.”

– John Cena appeared on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show to promote his new film Playing With Fire.

– Here are the updated standings for the NJPW Super Junior Tag League:

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (5-1): 10 pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (4-2): 8 pts.

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-2): 8 pts.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (4-2): 8 pts.

SHO & YOH (3-2): 6 pts.

Volador Junior & Titan (3-3): 6 pts.

Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-5): 0 pts.

TJP & Clark Connors (0-6): 0 pts.