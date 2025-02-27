wrestling / News
Various News: Jordynne Grace Comments on Confrontation With Roxanne Perez, Sonya Deville Launches New Podcast
– WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace commented in-ring confrontation with Roxanne Perez last Tuesday on NXT TV. Perez managed to escape her scuffle. Jordynne Grace later wrote on social media, “She should thank GOD I have a rule against kicking someone’s ass with the girls out.”
She should thank GOD I have a rule against kicking someone’s ass with the girls out. https://t.co/GKE7hu0PIZ
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 26, 2025
– Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) and her wife Toni released the full first episode of their new podcast, Daria & Toni Unwrapped. You Can check out the first episode below:
Welcome to the very first episode of Unwrapped, where everything is RAW, REAL, and a little bit SOUR! Dive into episode 1 with Daria and Toni talking all things Daria’s EXES, love languages, and more …Which love languages do they receive and give, how did their childhood trauma impact the ways they show and give love. Which one of Daria’s exes does Toni think she loved most?! And more!
We love and appreciate the support of our community more then you guys know, my ride or dies thank you for always having my back, chapter 2 begins now! Scroll down to see how you can join in on the ride!
