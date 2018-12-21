Quantcast

 

Various News: Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham Are Engaged, Yuji Nagata Signs New NJPW Contract, Free Match From Empire State Wrestling

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace

– Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham announced on Twitter that they got engaged while on a cruise.

– Yuji Nagata has signed a new contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

– Wrestling Inc has posted a free match from Empire State Wrestling between Daniel Garcia and Kevin Bennett online.

