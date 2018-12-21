wrestling / News
Various News: Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham Are Engaged, Yuji Nagata Signs New NJPW Contract, Free Match From Empire State Wrestling
– Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham announced on Twitter that they got engaged while on a cruise.
We’re officially official! 💍 pic.twitter.com/36tln1uk7E
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 21, 2018
– Yuji Nagata has signed a new contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling.
本日新日本プロレス事務所にて2019年度選手契約を更改致しました。
来年も新日本プロレス永田裕志をよろしくお願いします。
— 永田裕志 (@nagata769) December 18, 2018
– Wrestling Inc has posted a free match from Empire State Wrestling between Daniel Garcia and Kevin Bennett online.