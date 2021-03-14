wrestling / News
Various News: Josh Alexander Misses The Year 2001, New Video From BRE Online, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Josh Alexander reminded fans of Daylight Savings Time and wished for the return of the year 2001.
He wrote: “Daylight Savings Time is this evening. I’d like to turn my clock back to 2001. Fast & the Furious was released. System of a Down- Toxicity came out. Latino Heat was killing it. And I had a sweet Motorola Razr flip phone.”
– The latest episode of BRE is online, with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim playing Sea of Thieves.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Friday Night Smackdown.
