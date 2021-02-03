wrestling / News

Various News: Josh Barnett Announces Bloodsport 4 Lineup, George Kittle on His Love for WWE

February 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bloodsport Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

As previously reported, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is returning with two events later this month on February 13 and February 20 with Bloodsport 4 and 5. Earlier today, former UFC champion Josh Barnett announced the full lineup for the February 13 card, Bloodsport 4, which you can see below:

* Dickinson vs. Jeff Cobb
* Harry Smith vs. Calvin Tankman
* Simon Grimm vs. Tom Lawlor
* Kal Jak vs. Nolan Edward
* JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin
* Superbeast vs. Bad Dude Tito
* Royce Issacs vs. Calder McColl
* Diego Perez vs. Gil Guardado

The show will be available via iPPV on February 13 at Bloodsport.Watch.

Sports Illustrated recently interviewed 49ers tight end and wrestling fan, George Kittle, who discussed his love of WWE with the start of the Road to WrestleMania. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bloodsport, George Kittle, Josh Barnett, NFL, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading