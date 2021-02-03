Various News: Josh Barnett Announces Bloodsport 4 Lineup, George Kittle on His Love for WWE

– As previously reported, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is returning with two events later this month on February 13 and February 20 with Bloodsport 4 and 5. Earlier today, former UFC champion Josh Barnett announced the full lineup for the February 13 card, Bloodsport 4, which you can see below:

* Dickinson vs. Jeff Cobb

* Harry Smith vs. Calvin Tankman

* Simon Grimm vs. Tom Lawlor

* Kal Jak vs. Nolan Edward

* JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin

* Superbeast vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Royce Issacs vs. Calder McColl

* Diego Perez vs. Gil Guardado

The show will be available via iPPV on February 13 at Bloodsport.Watch.

Some of the absolute best and toughest of professional wrestling have come to see who can stand tall with their arm raised in victory – here are your next challengers. What's your most anticipated fight? iPPV and merch bundles on sale now at https://t.co/0cm68MCbXJ – 13 Feb 2021 pic.twitter.com/8tqiDVfMgx — Josh Barnett's Bloodsport (@JBBloodsport) February 3, 2021

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed 49ers tight end and wrestling fan, George Kittle, who discussed his love of WWE with the start of the Road to WrestleMania. You can check out that video below.